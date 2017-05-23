Willie Judge – Lowtown, Robertstown

Peacefully at his home (May 22) after an illness in the wonderful care of Dr. Carroll and the staff at St. James Hospital and St. Brigid's Hospice Homecare Team, deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 23 and 24). Rosary on both evenings at 9pm. Removal on Thursday (May 25) at 1pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Christopher (Kit) Dempsey – Maynooth Rd., Prosperous

May 21 2017, suddenly at his residence after a short illness, beloved husband of the late Mary, deeply regretted by his loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday (May 23) from 6pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday evening (May 24) at 6.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the New Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Noel Dignam – England and St. Corban's Place, Naas

May 13 2017. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Reposing at his home Tuesday evening (May 23) with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (May 24) to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donation, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Mary Whyte (née Dooley) – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

Peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home (May 22) surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Richard. Sadly missed by her loving sons Richard, Brian and David, daughters Marian and Peggie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Frank, sister Peggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Peggie's residence Pairc Mhuire from 4pm on Tuesday (May 23) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (May 24) to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.