Deaths in Kildare - May 22, 2017

Donal Bergin - Rowan Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare

Gergin (Beech Park Nursing Home and late of Rowan Terrace, Newbridge) - May 21 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Donal, husband of the late Peggy; sadly missed by his sons Philip and Terence, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Teresa, grandchildren Shane, Derek, Philip, Aaron and Daryl, brothers and sisters Leslie, Bernie, Eunice, Maeve, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Monday from 5 pm until 8 pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11 am followed by funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St.Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in the church.

Anne Gurren (née Dolan) - Priory Walk, Celbridge/Castlerea, Roscommon

Formerly of Lisliddy, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully at Mountpleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Wife of the late Ted. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving son Mark, daughter-in-law Emma, brothers Monsignor Gerard Dolan (Sligo) and John Joe (Ballaghaderreen), sisters Josephine (New York), and Teresa (Kent), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends . Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea arriving at 3pm approx.

Mary (May) Murphy (née Byrne) - Cheshire, England and late of Crookstown, Ballitore

Funeral arriving on Monday, arriving at the Church of St Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.