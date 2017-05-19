Deaths in Kildare - May 19, 2017

Patrick (Paddy) Murray - Broadfield, Naas

Late of Aer Lingus. In the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin. Husband of the late Sarah (Sadie) and partner of the late Margaret Bruton. Sadly missed by his loving son Brian, daughters Carol and Joan, brothers Charles, Jim and John, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, son-in-law Ray, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery, Dublin. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice. Donation Box in church.

Rosie Reidy (née Byrne) - Robertstown West, Robertstown

Reidy (nee Byrne), Rosie, Robertstown West, May 17, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Harry, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Maureen, sons Paddy Joe, Harry and Paul, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Keith, sister Peg, brother John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 2pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

