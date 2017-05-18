Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, May 18, 2017

Kathy Cullen (née Everan) - Moone

Kathy Cullen (nee Everan), Luton, England and formerly of Moone. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount on Friday evening from 4 o'clock until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:15 o'clock to the Holy Trinity Church, Moone for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Long - Lakelands, Naas

Noel Long, Lakelands, Naas, (Rtd Det Garda) May 16. Sadly missed by his wife Helen, daughters Tracey and Lorraine, sons Mark and Edward, brothers, sister, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Bros. Funeral Home, Naas from 2pm on Thursday with Removal at 6.15pm to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving at 6.30pm. Burial on Friday after 10am Mass in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, Donations box in church.

Elizabeth (Liz) Manning (née Murphy) - Newtown/Newcastle, Dublin

Manning (nee Murphy), Elizabeth (Liz), Grange, Newtown, Enfield, Co. Kildare and late of Brownstown, Newcastle, Co. Dublin, May 17, peacefully at her residence, deeply regretted by her loving husband Brian, sons David and Sean, daughters-in-law Annette and Karina, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposoing at her residence on Thursday from 6pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of the Nativity, Newtown for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to MS Ireland.

Evelyn (Betty) Potts (née Clifford) - Church View, Suncroft

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon today, Wednesday, with prayers at 8pm. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, at 1.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft, arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Margaret Rapple (née Coughlan) - Sarto Park, Naas/Banagher

Formerly of Esker, Banagher, Co. Offaly. Beloved wife of Sean and mother of John, Helen, Anna, Brian, Kathleen and Veronica. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sister Anna, daughters-in-law Ellen and Orla, sons-in-law Dwayne, Paul and Fergal, her adoring grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, St. James’s Hospital. Donation Box in church.

