Deaths in Kildare - May 17, 2017

Brian Murphy - Leixlip/Killester, Dublin

Murphy (Leixlip and formerly of Killester, Dublin) May 15 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Brian P., beloved husband of Bríd (Breda) and much loved father of Aisling, Sharon and Tara and a devoted grandfather of Jaden and Amelia Rose, predeceased by his brother Dermot; Brian will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters and their partners, grandchildren, son-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives his best friend Noel and his many other friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening (May 17) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (May 18) to St. Charles Borromeo Church, Confey, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am ollowed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Elizabeth (Liz) O’Toole (née Farrell) - Leixlip/Kildangan

O’Toole (Née Farrell), (Leixlip and formerly of Kildangan) May 16 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Elizabeth (Liz), adored wife of Peter, much loved mother of Bryan, David, Darren and Gavin and a devoted grandmother to Adam, Sarah and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving family, mother, sister, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Thursday afternoon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Thomas (Tom) Ryan - An Diadan, Eadestown/Cork

Thomas (Tom) Ryan, An Diadan, Eadestown. Formerly of Cork. 16/5/2017. After a long battle in the company of his family and care of the staff in Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving mum and dad Mai and Willie, sisters Sinead and Susan, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Wednesday. Removal on Thursday to Eadestown Church for 11.30am Requiem Mass with removal thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Brendan Tiernan - Lumville, The Curragh

Tiernan (Lumville, The Curragh - May 15 (peacefully) at the Blackrock Clinic. Brendan, husband of the late Mary; sadly missed by his loving sons and daughter Gerard, Brendan and Liz, brother Leo, sister Una, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary that evening at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Click here for more recent deaths in Kildare.