Recent deaths in Kildare - May 16, 2017

John Drewett – Sarto Park, Naas

Beloved husband of Liz (Elizabeth) and dad of Alice, John, Don, Brigid, Ivanna and the late Veronica. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Ann, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home this afternoon, Tuesday May 16, from 2pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (May 17) at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital.

Catherine Naessens (née McLoughlin) – Leixlip / Santry

May 13th 2017 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Catherine, beloved wife of Philip and dear mother of Lorna, Philip, Claire and Emma. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, brothers, grandchildren Amelia and Cían, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, great aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday Evening (May 16) between 4 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning (May 17) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mary Walker (née Bardon) – Athy / Ballyfermot

Formerly of Ballyfermot, unexpectedly, at home, Mary, beloved mother of Kieran, Anthony and Eamonn; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, Anthony’s partner Alison, Eamonn’s partner Rachel, grandchildren Luke, Katelyn, AJ and Becky, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially Bernie and John. Reposing on Tuesday (May 16) from 11:00am to 2:00pm and from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and on Wednesday (May 17) from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 78 Walkinstown Road, (opposite Supervalu). Removal on Thursday (May 18) to St. Matthew’s Church, Ballyfermot arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Peter McVery Trust. Enquiries to Ramon Massey and Son Funeral Directors Walkinstown Road / Tallaght Village Ph: 01 4555121.