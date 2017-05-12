Recent Deaths in Kildare - May 12, 2017

Daniel Phelan – Ottomy Drive, Clane / Kilcock

Formerly of Ballycahan, Kilcock. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his family, sister Bernie (Boyd), brother John, grandchildren, great-grandson, extended family,friends and neighbours. Reposing at William Ryan and Sons Funeral Home, Church St. Kilcock on Friday May 12th from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday May 13 at 1.30pm to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

Michael Dunne – Kilbeg, Kildangan

Predeceased by his brother Dominic and deeply regretted by his brothers George, Willie, Seamus, sisters Bridie and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin, on Friday evening May 12 from 5pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady of Victories, Kildangan, for 4pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. House private by family request please.

Gerry Campbell – Green Road, Kildare Town

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Hazel, daughters Jane and Tracy, by Tracy's partner Shane, his brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Ruby, sister Patricia, grandsons Simon, Dylan and Leo, nephew Iain, cousin Sandra and her family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his brother-in-law David's home, Hazeldene, Green Road, Kildare on Saturday May 13 from 2pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday May 14 at 2pm to St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare Town, arriving for 2:30pm Service. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Renal Unit, Adelaide and Meath Hospital, Tallaght, Dublin. Donation Box in church. House private on Sunday please.

Moya Byrne (née Bermingham) – Blakefield, Rathangan / Carbury

Moya Byrne (nee Bermingham) Blakefield, Rathangan and late of Mylerstown, Carbury. May 10 2017, peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Henry. Beloved mother of Olive, John, Anne, Rosemary. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son John's home, Blakefield on Friday May 12 from 12 noon with removal at 6:30pm to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday (May 13) at 9:30pm, burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.