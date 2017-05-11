Deaths in Kildare - May 11, 2017

Kevin Brennan - Swordlestown, Naas/Carrickmacross, Monaghan

Formerly of Drumberagh, Lisdoonan, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan. In the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin. Beloved husband of Anne, father of Carol, Claire, Emma and Peter. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Mena and Mary, brothers James, Brian and John, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 2pm. Removal on Saturday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, Naas at 6pm. Funeral on Sunday after 11am Mass to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin.

John (Jim) Casey - Springfield, Blackwood, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 10am today, Thursday, until 9pm Thursday evening. Private Cremation will take place on Friday. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Paddy Kenny - Brockagh, Robertstown

Kenny, Paddy, Brockagh, Robertstown, May 10, peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sister-in-law Evelyn, brothers-in-law Paddy and Val, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Thursday from 2pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous.

Andrew Sweeney - Thomastown, Naas

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Christy, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 5 pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 12.30 pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for Funeral Service at 2 pm.

