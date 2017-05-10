Deaths in Kildare - May 10, 2017

Charles (Charlie) Kelly – Straffan / Leixlip / Ballyfermot

Formerly of Leixlip (Castle Book Shop) and Ballyfermot, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Charles (Charlie), beloved husband of Phyllis and dear father of Amanda, Noel and Edel; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Shaun and Alan, daughter-in-law Kim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing this morning (May 10) from 10.00am to 7.00pm at the Ramon Massey and Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village (opposite The Priory). Removal on Thursday (May 11) to St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for 12.00 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Professor Crown’s Research at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Straffan Village / Tallaght Village Ph: 01 4555121.

Gerald Duff – Monread Heights, Naas / Ballysax, Kildare

Duff, Gerald, Monread Heights, Naas and late of Ballysax, The Curragh, May 8 2017, peaefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, deeply regretted by his loving wife Sharon, daughter Alanna, mother Margaret, brothers Bernard & Michael, sisters Sheila & Anna, brothers-in-law Graham, Kevin and J.P., sisters-in-law Gaelle, Patricia & Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence today (May 10)) from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday (May 11) at 9.15am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Rose Comerford (née Cleary) – Old Greenfield, Maynooth / Leixlip

Comerford (nee Cleary), Rose, Old Greenfield, Maynooth and late of Leixlip, May 8 2017, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the late Kevin, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Hilary, Bernie and Julia, sons John and William, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.Reposed at her residence 4pm Tuesday (May 9) with a Rosary at 8pm. Removal took place this morning (May 10) at 9.15am followed by 10am funeral mass at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Joan Barnwell – Grove House, Celbridge / Crumlin

Suddenly. Very sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Eugene and John, sister Anne, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, relatives and the staff and community of Grove House, Celbridge. Removal on Thursday morning (May 11) to St Agnes' Church, Crumlin arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Capuchin Day Centre c/o Brother Kevin Crowley.

Patrick Smyth – Killina, Carbury

Yonkers, New York and formerly Killina, Carbury. Patrick passed away in New York on the April 1 2017, and has been interred in New York. His Months Mind Mass will be celebrated this Saturday (13th May) at 7.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn.

Bernadette 'Ber' McStay (née Fennin) – Mansfield Grove, Athy, Kildare

Reposed at her residence from 4pm yesterday, (Tuesday May 9) with a Rosary at 8pm. Removal this morning (May 10) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.