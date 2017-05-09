Deaths in Kildare - May 9, 2017  

George O’Neill – Ballyteague, Kilmeague, Kildare/Dublin

Formerly of the Liberties, Dublin. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Barbara, sisters Joan and Susan, brothers Michael and John, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood from 6 PM on Monday May 8 with Rosary at 8 PM. Removal on Tuesday morning (May 9) at 10:15 AM to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11 AM. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas General Hospital. Donations box in church.

Eileen O’Brien (née Barrett) – Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare

Formerly of Maddenstown,The Curragh. Peacefully at Suncroft Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Mick (Jet) O'Brien. Sadly missed by her son Dominic, daughters Catherine, Martha, Helena, Caroline and Sandra, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Michael, sister-in-law Tessie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at her daughter Sandra McLoughlin's residence Cedarwood Park, Newbridge at 5pm yesterday (Monday May 8) and from 12 midday on Tuesday (May 9) with rosary both nights at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (May 10) at 10am arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the "Alzheimer's Society-Kildare branch". Donations box in church.

Margaret (Peg) O’Farrell (née Breeen) – Celbridge, Kildare/Rathfarnham, Dublin / Killinick, Wexford

O’Farrell Margaret (Peg) (Née Breen), (Celbridge Co. Kildare and formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Killinick, Co. Wexford) May 5 2017 (peacefully) in the kind care of the staff at Elm Hall Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and sister of the late Peter Breen. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving son Tony, daughters Carol and Leonora, sisters Josephine, Ena, Mary and Lil, brothers Billy, Jimmy, Larry and Michael, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private commemoration ceremony took place on Monday May 8 2017.

Bernadette’Ber’ Mcstay (née Fennin) – Athy

Reposing at her residence from 4pm today, Tuesday May 9 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (May 10) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.