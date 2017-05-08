Deaths in Kildare - May 8, 2017

James (Jim) Bonham – Ladychapel, Maynooth

Bonham, James (Jim), Ladychapel, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, May 7 2017, peacefully in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Bride. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Patrick, sisters Kay, Anne & Brigid, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday (May 8) from 6pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday (May 9) at 9.30am to arrive at Ladychapel Church for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.