Deaths in Kildare - May 5, 2017

Dick Brennan - Rathmore, Carbury

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sancta Maria Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Catherine, Lizzie and Annette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 5pm today, Friday, with Rosary and Saturday at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday please.

Brid Heffernan - Leinster St. and Fontstown, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Fontstown Cemetery.

Click here for more recent deaths in Kildare.