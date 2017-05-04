Deaths in Kildare - May 4, 2017

Peter Byrne - Clongorey, Newbridge, Kildare

Husband of the late Ellen, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in his 102nd year. Sadly missed by his loving sons and John, Peadar, Thady, Dan, Pat and Vincent, daughters Veronica and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 5 PM on Thursday with Rosary at 8 PM. Reposing on Friday with removal at 6 PM to arrive at the church of our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 AM followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.





James (Jim) Murphy - Celbridge/Warrenpoint, Down

Murphy, Celbridge and formerly of Warrenpoint, Co. Down, May 1, (suddenly), at home. James (Jim), beloved husband of Diane. Sadly missed by his loving wife, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A Civil Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 8, at 12.00 Noon in Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge followed by a committal Service in The Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W at 2.00pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland. Donation Box in the Funeral Home and at the Crematorium.

Pat O'Neill - Bishopsland, Kildare Town

Husband of the late Ellen. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday 5th May from 12 noon with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 3.20pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Mass at 4pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Patrick Joseph Scales - Grangehiggin, Naas/Doolin, Clare

Peacefully at Naas hospital surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Patrick, Paul, Michael, Andrew and Christopher, daughter Catherine, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 1pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9:15am to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas General Hospital. Donations box in Church.

