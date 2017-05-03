Deaths in Kildare - May 3, 2017

Billy (Snowball) Conlan - Newbridge

The death has occurred of Billy (Snowball) Conlan of Tankardsgarden, Newbridge. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Annie. Sadly missed by his loving sons Brendan and Noel, daughters Stella, Marie and Pauline, sons-in-law Declan and John, daughters-in-law Grace and Caroline, grandchildren Nicky, Shauna, Kelly Anne, Darragh and Kerrie, brother George, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home from 5pm on Wednesday and from 5pm on Thursday with rosary both nights at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Barrettstown Cemetery.



Kathleen Corrigan - Castledermot

The death has occurred of Kathleen Corrigan, of Abbeylands, Castledermot. She passed away peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice Moore Abbey, Monasterevin surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughers-in-law, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Milll Road, Castledermot from 10am on Wednesday with removal from there on Wednesday evening at 7:20pm to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Followed by interment in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends Of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin. Donation Box in Church.

Daniel MacMahon - Celbridge

The death has occurred of Dan (Daniel) MacMahon, Celbridge. He passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on May 2. Beloved husband of Brede and father of Patricia, Miriam and Daniel. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Rebecca, Danielle, Simon, Christian, Jordan and Ciara, future son-in-law Jim, sisters-in-law Trixie, Nuala and Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from Wednesday evening. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday evening arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral on Friday morning after 11am Mass to Donacomper Cemetery.

Sr Maureen Moore - Kilcock

The death has occurred of Sr. Maureen Moore (LSU), of Mount Pleasant, Clane Road, Kilcock and late of Limerick. Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick Scales - Naas

The death has occurred of Patrick William Scales of Grangehiggin, Naas and formerly of Doolin, Clare. He passed away peacefully at Naas hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Jimmy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Patrick, Paul, Michael, Andrew and Christopher, daughter Catherine, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 1pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.15am to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas General Hospital. Donations box in church.







Joe Joseph Bowe - Naas/Newbridge

The death has occurred of Joe Joseph Bowe, of McAuley Place, Sallins Road, Naas. Formerly of Newtown Donore, Ryan's Field, Newbridge and Clontarf. He passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital. Son of the late Patrick and Mary. Sadly missed by his many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at McAuleys Place from 3pm on Wednesday until 7pm. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church in Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 1.30pm.

Frances Conlan - Newbridge

The death has occurred of Frances Conlan, of Renvyle, Great Connell, Newbridge, who passed away peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Chris, son Michael, daughters Anne and Marie, sons-in-law Colm and David, daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Christopher, Michael, Tom and Cian, granddaughters Tara, Erin and Zoe, her sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 6pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery.

Gerard Evans - Clane

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Evans of Clane and formerly of Blackrock. He passed away unexpectedly at home on April 28. Loving father of Philip, Paul and Brian. Very sadly missed by his sons, wife Tracy, his mother Carmel, brother Ray, sister Carla, mother and father-in-law Pauline and Jimmy Dunbar, extended family, former colleagues and friends.

Removal on Friday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to Newland’s Cross Crematorium arriving for 2pm Funeral Service followed by cremation. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Mental Health Ireland.

Mary (May) Kavanagh - Naas

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Kavanagh (née Doyle), of Patrician Avenue, Naas and formerly of St. Michael’s Terrace. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and sister of the recently deceased Conleth Doyle. Sadly missed by her loving sons Paddy, Tom, Anthony and Larry, sisters Terry and Gretta, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral on Friday after 10am Mass to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. No flowers please.

Oonagh Phelan - Clane

The death has occurred of Oonagh Phelan (née McCullen) of Hillview Heights, Clane and formerly of Balbriggan. She passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane. Beloved wife of the late Seamus, deeply regretted by her loving son Paul, daughters Louise and Maryrose, son-in-law Micheál, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 7 to 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Caroline Prendergast - Athy

The death has occurred of Caroline Prendergast, of Derry View, Kilberry, Athy. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

John Walsh - Athy

The death has occurred of John Walsh, of McDonnell Drive, Athy, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy. Beloved by his wife Joan, daughters Paula, Siobhán and Fiona, grandchildren Emma, Shauna, Jessica, Adam, Stephanie and Ryan, sons-in-law Paudie and Gerry, sisters Moira and Helen, brother Eammon, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Athy from 6.30pm on Wednesday 3rd May with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.