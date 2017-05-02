Deaths in Kildare - May 2, 2017

Kathleen McSherry (née O'Hanlon) Father Murphy Place, Naas/Ballygawley, Tyrone

Beloved wife of the late John and mother of Veronica (Von), Geraldine, Paul, Goretti, Sean, Madonna, Brendan, Brian and the late Dympna. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Liam, sisters Dympna, Bernadette and Thea, daughter-in-law Ruth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday from 3pm. Removal on Monday evening at 6pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral on Tuesday after 10am Mass to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

Christopher Ryan - St Conleth’s Place, Naas

Ryan Christopher, St Conleth’s Place, Naas, April 28. Brother of the late Gyta. Deeply regretted by his partner John, sisters Marie and Annette, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Monday evening with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday evening to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am with burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Kevin Swan - Balally, Dublin/Newbridge

Swan, Kevin (Balally, Dublin 16 and formerly of Newbridge) - April 29. Peacefully, at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin, beloved husband of the late Mary; sadly missed by all his nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Monday afternoon, May 1st from 2pm. to 4pm in Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, May 2nd at 10 o’c in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally followed by Burial in Newbridge Cemetery.