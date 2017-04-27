Deaths in Kildare - April 27, 2017

James (Jim) Cullen - Narraghmore, Athy

Removal from his residence this Thursday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Crookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Kildare Animal Foundation. Donation box in church. House private on Thursday morning please.

Maryrose Lyons (née Casey) - Beechtree, Tipper Road.Naas

Lyons (nee Casey), Maryrose, Beechtree, Tipper Road., Naas and formerly of Millrace, Osberstown, April 25, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends, beloved wife of Robert and dear granny of the late Ciaran, sadly missed by her loving husband, children Mark, Desmond, Claire and Jonathan, son in law Joe, daughter in law Aine, grandchildren Diarmuid, Ben and Harry, brothers Michael and Fr. Kevin, sisters in law Madeline, Kate and Geraldine, brothers in law Noel and Peter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, Rest In Peace. Reposing at her home in Beechtree on Sunday from 2 - 8 pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin.

Declan Chambers - Castlepark, Athy, Kildare

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Thursday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Elizabeth (Betty) Hearne (née O Neill) - Baybush, Straffan/Palmerstown/Curracloe, Wexford

Hearne (nee O'Neill) Elizabeth (Betty), Kennelsfort Road, Palmerstown April 25, peacefully, wife of the Late Patrick. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons Michael and Pauric, daughters Margaret (Cheasty), Carmel (Walsh) and Nuala (Hearne), brothers Father Michael, John and Brendan, sister Maura, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Her remains will be reposing at her daughter, Carmel Walsh's home, Cullintra House, Baybush, Sraffan, Co. Kildare on Thursday, April 27, from 2pm with rosary at 8pm and on Friday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 29, at 1pm in St. Philomena's Church, Palmerstown, Dublin 20, followed by burial afterwards in St. Margaret's Cemetery Curracloe, Co. Wexford arriving at approximately 4.15pm.

