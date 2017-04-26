Deaths in Kildare - April 26, 2017

Kathleen Johnston (née Morley) - Cortoon, Charlestown, Mayo/ Kildare Town

Late of London and Kildare Town. Deeply regretted by her daughter Carol, sons David and Michael, sisters, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Wednesday, April 26, from 3 p.m with Rosary there at 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 8 am to arrive at St. James' Church, Charlestown for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilconduff Cemetery, Swinford.

Betty Nolan (née Battersby) - Rathbride Abbey, Kildare Town/Leopardstown

Nolan (née Battersby) Betty (Rathbride Abbey, Kildare and formerly of Leopardstown) – April 25. (Peacefully) at Naas General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gerry and much loved mother to Stephen, Gerard, Godfrey and Colm. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Denise, Nancy and Rosie, grandchildren Gemma, Ciara, Christopher (Alex), Rory, Jonathon, Dayna, Colm and Padraic, nieces, especially Jacinta, and nephews and friends, especially Fran O'Neill and family and lots of extended adopted family members. Reposing at her residence on Thursday, between 4pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Clondalkin village Tel: (01) 457 4455.

Mary (Maidie) O’Hannelly (née Weafer) - Rathgreedan, Edenderry/ Kilcock/Enfield

Formerly Kilcock and Enfield. At Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, predeceased by her loving husband Thomas and brothers Thomas and Patrick, deeply regretted by her loving son Padraig and his partner Claudia, daughter Edel, grandson Thomas, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry from 7pm this Wednesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Click here for more recent Kildare deaths.