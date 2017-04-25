Deaths in Kildare - April 25, 2017

Matthew Doyle - Swordlestown, Naas/Tullow

Formerly of Loughmartin, Tullow. Beloved husband of Tess, father of Diarmuid, Mary, Áine, Dolores, Eugene and the late Lisa. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Josie (Herbert), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Rosemary Druggan (née Gibson) - Terenure/Clondalkin/Straffan

Druggan (nee Gibson) Rosemary, Straffan (Formerly of Terenure, Clondalkin, and Newcastle). April 21. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Connolly Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Fiona, Sheena, Lisa and the late Anthony. Rosemary will be deeply missed by children, her sisters Hazel and Janet, her sons-in-law Eamonn, Paul and Sam, her grandchildren Rachael, Sean, Matthew, Sophie, Lucy, Max, Finn, Oisin and Constance, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 2pm in Straffan Church of Ireland followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to Blanchardstown Hospital Society. (House private please). All enquiries to Massey Bros. Clondalkin Village on 01 4574455.

Micheal (Mick) Hughes - Kilcock/Ardee/Navan Road, Dublin

Hughes Micheal (Branganstown, Kilcock and 21, Rockfield, Ardee and formerly Villa Park Gardens, Dublin 7 and St. Mary’s, Drumcar, Co. Louth) April 24 (peacefully), at home. Beloved son of Mary and the late Pat and brother of Bríd (Anglin), Willie and Patricia (Walsh). Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces Deirdre, Niamh, Sinead and Sarah, nephew Kevin, brothers-in-law Dermot and Anthony, sister-in-law Trish, his friends in Rockfield, Ardee and North East Services, St. John of God, Drumcar, aunts, uncle, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at his home, Branganstown, Kilcock on Tuesday evening from 4.00 pm until 8.00 pm. Removal to St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock.

Alice Piert (née Brennan) - St. Dominic's Park, Athy/Ballon, Carlow

Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel, Athy from 4pm today, Monday. Removal on Tuesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

James Upton - Johnstownbridge/Drimnagh

Upton James, Johnstown Bridge, April 24, peacefully at his residence, deeply regretted by Mark, Elaine and family, his wife Eileen, sons Jimmy and Gary, daughter Karen, sister Myra, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. James's remains will arrive at 5 pm to St. Patrick's Church, Johnstown Bridge on Tuesday, April 25, for funeral prayers. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Click here for more recent deaths in Kildare.