Deaths in Kildare - April 24, 2017

Mick Keenan - Derrylea, Monasterevin/Laois

Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Dolores, Ber, Geraldine, David and Dermot. Predeceased by his son Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 12:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday with rosary recital on both evenings at 8:00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Shane Hospital Portlaoise. Donations box in church. House private on Wednesday morning, please by family request

James (Jim) Reilly - Carbury

Peacefully at Naas General Hospital, in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Kitty. Deeply regretted by his sons Kevin, Seamus, Ciaran, Declan and Dermot, daughters Mary and Brigid, their spouses and partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Josie, nieces, nephews, the Farrell family, Edenderry, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry, from Sunday evening. Reposing from 4.30pm on Monday with removal at 6.30pm, arriving to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, for 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

