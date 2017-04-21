Deaths in Kildare - April 21, 2017

Tim Aspell - Old Kilcullen, Kilcullen

Tim Aspell, Old Kilcullen, Kilcullen. April 19th 2017 (suddenly). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Ruth, son Cairn, son-in-law Gareth, daughter-in-law Rejoice, brothers, sisters-in-law, grandson Harry, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 4 o'c on Friday with prayers at 8 o'c. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 10.30am to the Church of The Sacred Heart and St.Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Kathleen (Kitty) Burke (née Madden) - St. Conleth's Place, Naas/Ballinasloe

Beloved wife of the late James and mother of Mona, Dolores, Maureen, Pat, Kevin and Valerie. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Peader, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Saturday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Mary Teresa Cross (née Walsh) - Carraigh Oscair, Naas/Newbridge

Cross (nee Walsh), Mary Teresa, Carraig Oscair, Naas and late of Adara, Ladytown, Newbridge, April 19, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving husband Richard, daughter Richella, sons Albert and Richard Anthony, brother James, sisters Frances and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Friday, from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House private on Saturday morning please.

Eddie Maher - Devoy Terrace, Naas/Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny

Beloved husband of Martina and father of Chris, Sabrina and Jason, sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Calvin and Paige, extended family and friends. Reposing at George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Rd., Naas on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Phyllis Murphy (née Gaffney) - Roselawn, Naas/Mayo

Murphy (nee Gaffney), Phyllis, Roselawn, Naas, and late of Co. Mayo, April 20, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, deeply regretted by her loving husband Leo, daughters Fidelma and Leona, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Alannah, Robert and Sean, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm and at her residence on Saturday from 6pm to 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Alzheimer's Association of Ireland.

Kathleen O’Toole (née Doran) - William St., Athy

Wife of the late Kevin and mother of the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by her sons Hugh and Des, daughter Stephanie, brother Brendan, sister Ita (Jackson), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 4.30pm tomorrow, Friday. Removal on Friday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Click here for more recent deaths in Kildare.