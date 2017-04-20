Deaths in Kildare, April 20, 2017

James (Jimmy) Connell - Thomastown, Enfield

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, Co. Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his sisters Delia (Mc Gowan) Thomastown and Bernadette (Mc Donagh) Navan, nephews Anthony and Francis, nieces Marie and Mary, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Paul O'Neill's Funeral Home, Johnstownbridge, on Friday (April 21st) from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, April 22, at 1.30pm to The Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Seamus (Sheriff) Gallagher - Woodside Park, Kildare Town

Deeply regretted by his loving children Denise, Shane, Noel and Laura, grandchildren Ciara, Alanna, Darragh, Fionn, Sara and Ódhran, his sister Cora, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Thursday 20th April from 2 o'clock with rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.45am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Click here for more recent deaths in Kildare.