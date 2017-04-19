Deaths in Kildare - April 19, 2017

Kevin Brady - Avondale Drive, Athy/Ballyjamesduff, Cavan

Husband of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving son Ray, daughter Paula, brother Andy, sisters Kathleen, Colette and Ann, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Mary Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence yesterday, Tuesday, from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Philomena Creagh (née Butterfield) - The Harp, Ballitore

Philomena (Phil) Creagh (nee Butterfield), The Harp, Ballitore, April 18. Beloved wife of the late John. Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady's Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Deeply regretted by her daughter Lisa, son-in-law Tadhg, grandchildren Sadhbh, Sean, Ruarc and Micheal, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at her residence, The Harp, from 3pm on Wednesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am to The Church of St. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass .Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Donation box at church.

Heshmat Djazani - Donadea, Kildare

Djazani (Heshmat), April 16, Donadea. Beloved husband of Rosalind Mullaney and father of Fariba, brother of Iranpour. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, brother, son-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral service on Thursday April 20, at 12.15 in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House strictly private. No flowers please but donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

John O’Donoghue - Terenure/Celbridge

O’Donoghue, John (late of Carraig Beag, St. Raphael’s, Celbridge and Terenure) 13th April 2017 passed away suddenly. Beloved son of the late Jack and Bridget (Bridie) (née Kissane) O’Donoghue. Deeply missed by his brothers Michael and Seamus (James), his sisters Kathryn and Brídín, his in-laws Annette, Mary, Willie and Tim, his godmother Eileen, his nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. He will also be greatly missed by his friends, carers and all the staff of St. John of God Kildare Services, who looked after him so well for many years. Reposing in the chapel at St. Raphael’s, Celbridge, on Thursday from 4.00 pm. until 7.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning to Terenure College Chapel, for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards at Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Click here for more recent deaths in Kildare.