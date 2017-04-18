Deaths in Kildare - April 18, 2017

Francis (Frank) Browne - Coill Dubh

Browne, Francis (Frank), Coill Dubh, April 16, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of the late Francie, deeply regretted by his loving sons Garry, Billy and Michael, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Tuesday from 5pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

Patty (Patricia) Mulcahy (née Gilroy) - Cedar Park, Leixlip/Celbridge/ Mullingar

Mulcahy (nee Gilroy), Patty (Patricia), Cedar Park, Leixlip and late of Celbridge and McKeon Tce., Mullingar, April 15, peacefully at Blackrock Hospital, beloved wife of the late Tom, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marianne and Sheila, son Gerard, daughter-in-law Caroline, sons-in-law Robert and Ian, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Frank, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.