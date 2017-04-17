Deaths in Kildare - April 17, 2017

Carmel Coffey (née Creaney) - Halverstown, Caragh

Coffey, Carmel (nee Creaney) Halverstown, Carragh, April 16. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her husband and family. Sadly missed by her husband Ned, sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas, on Monday 17th from 4pm with removal at 6pm, arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary and Guardian Angels, Sallins, at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Conban's Cemetery, Naas.

Joe Flynn - Main Street, Monasterevin/Ballybrittas

Formerly of Fisherstown. (Unexpectedly). Beloved husband of Marian and much loved father of Ashling and Niall. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Bill, Jummy, Jack, Lar and Ned sisters, Teasie (Carroll) May (Tynan) and Nancy (Connell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Main Street on Tuesday from 3:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, at 11:00am with interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning, please.

Rosaleen Jane Ward (née Dunne) - Usk Little, Colbinstown

Dearly beloved wife of Paddy, loving mother of Ciara and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Áine, son-in-law Gearóid and granddaughter Emma Rose, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 12 o'clock tomorrow, Monday, to the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal by Doyle's Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to The Church of SS Mary and Lawrence Crookstown, arriving for 11am requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private Tuesday morning, please.

Patrick Conway - Garryduff, Clough, Ballacolla/Leixlip

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Madge). Deeply regretted by his loving sons James and Gerald, sister, brothers, daughter in law Eilish, grandsons, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, very close relatives in Northern Ireland, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2.00pm on Sunday with Rosary on Monday eve at 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Canice’s Church, Clough for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip at approx. 2.00pm to 2.30pm.

Sr. Fintan Davis - Shalom, Kilcock/Ballybrittas

Davis Sr. Fintan (An tSr. Fionntan Daibhis) Presentation Sisters, Shalom, Kilcock and late of Ballybrittas April 14 at James Connolly Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brothers Johnny and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her beloved family, brothers Thomas and Noel, sister Kathleen King (New Ross), sisters in law June, Betty and Marie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, her Presentation Sisters, Shalom staff and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Convent Chapel, Shalom on Sunday, April 16 from 2:30pm with prayers at 5:30pm followed by removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock. Requiem mass on Monday at 12:00 noon followed by burial in Convent Cemetery.

Mary (Mollie) Dempsey (née Doyle) - The Cottage, Reevesmount, Athy

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy. Beloved wife of the late John, Much loved mother of Jim, Veronica, Brian, Mary, Marian and Francesca. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence from 3pm Sunday, 16th of April. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Crookstown Cemetery.

