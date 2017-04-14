Deaths in Kildare - April 14, 2017

Jimmy Kenny - Coonough, Carbury/Elphin, Roscommon

And formerly Caldra, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. In his 90th year, father of the late James, deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, daughters Anne, Aggie, Tilly, Carmel and Bernadette, sons Michael, Pat and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 3pm on Friday with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing from 3pm on Saturday with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland and Maynooth Community Care Centre. House private on Sunday please.

Mary McTernan (née Barry) - Curravila, Silkenvale, Maynooth/Ballina, Tipperary

McTernan (nee Barry), Mary, Curravilla, Silkenvale, Maynooth and formerly of Ryninch, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, April 12, peacefully under the excellent care of the staff at St James's Hospital, beloved sister of the late Neilie, deeply mourned by her loving husband Gerry, daughter Claire, son Gerard, son-in-law Domenic, daughter-in-law Ursula, granddaughter Freya, sisters Breda (O'Meara), Joan (Scanlon), Pauline (Brasil), Teresa (Connolly), brother John (Barry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of very dear friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am funeral prayers, followed by burial afterwards in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

