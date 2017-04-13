Deaths in Kildare - April 13, 2017

Gregory (Greg) Allen - Straffan/Celbridge

Formerly of Greg Allen’s Pub, Dublin Road, Celbridge, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin, Gregory (Greg), beloved husband of the late Maura and dear father of Siobhán, Mark and Deirdre; Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, brothers, son-in-law Rahim, daughter-in-law Dorris, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Shannon, Tadhg and Kate, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his son’s home in Straffan on Thursday from 4.00pm with Rosary at 8.00pm. House private on Good Friday please. Removal on Saturday at 11.20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 12.00 noon Prayer Service. Funeral immediately afterwards to Straffan Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey and Son Funeral Directors Straffan Village Ph: 01 4555121.

Laurence Moran - Ballybough Lane, Dun Brinn, Athy

Husband of the Late Bridie. Deeply regretted by his loving son Laurence, daughter Maria, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law John, grandchildren Dearbhla, Gavin, Sean and Orla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2pm next Saturday with prayers at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Monday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

