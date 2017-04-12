Deaths in Kildare - April 12. 2017

Sr. Anne Guinan - Sisters of Mercy, Athy/Offaly

Guinan, Sr. Anne, Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Co. Kildare and Late of Srah, Leamonaghan, Co. Offaly, April 11, peacefully at McCauley Nursing Home, Beaumont and St. Francis' Hospice, Raheny. Deeply regretted by her brother Pat, sisters Molly, Rose, Kitty, Isey, her twin sister Loretta and Cora, her aunt Katie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, her Mercy Community and Congregation and extended family and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday, with prayers at 5pm. Removal Wednesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Funeral Mass at 6pm. Funeral Service Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Paddy Murphy - Rathbride Road, Kildare Town

Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home in Rathbride Road from 2pm on Wednesday, April 12, with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for prayers at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

For more recent deaths in Kildare, click here.