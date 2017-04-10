Deaths in Kildare - April 10, 2017

Margaret Joan Muldowney - Nurney

The death occurred on Sunday of Margaret Joan Muldowney, of Harristown Lower, Nurney.

Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home in Harristown on Monday, April 10, from 12 midday, with removal from there at 5.30pm to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Nurney, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney.

Percy Donnelly - Ballymore Eustace/Kildare town

The death has occurred of Percy Donnelly, of Dowdenstown, Ballymore Eustace and late of Kildare town.

He passed away last Friday, April 7, in the tender loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Loving husband of Patricia and devoted father of Emma and Laura and grandfather to Phoebe. Will be dearly missed by his daughters' partners Donnachadh and Tracy, his sister Frances, her husband John and daughter Josephine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 3pm. Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for 1pm funeral service followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.



