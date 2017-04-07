Deaths in Kildare - April 7, 2016

Liam Brennan - Castledermot

The death has occurred of Liam (Willam) Brennan, Ballyburn, Castledermot. He died in Luton on Thursday, September 8, 2016, England. Deeply missed by loving son Marc, daughter Jolene, stepdaughter Nicola, grandchildren, sisters Agnes and Mari, brothers Michael, Matt, Sean and Paul, nieces, nephews, extended family and a very large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass in The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot on Saturday, April 8 at 11am. Followed by interment of ashes in Coltstown Cemetery.







William Byrne - Naas

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Byrne, late of Lakelands, Naas, Kildare / Listowel, Kerry / Edenderry, Offaly. Retired Garda. He passed away on April 5, peacefully at the Beacon Clinic following a short illness.

Devoted husband of the late Josephine. Dearly beloved brother of Maura Lynagh. Remembered most fondly by his sons Gerard, Paul and David, grandchildren Caoimhe, Billy and Bronte, daughters-in-law Anne, Ann and Lisa. Deeply regretted by his beloved partner Marie Roche. Sadly missed by his cousins, nieces, nephews, relations as well as many neighbours friends and former colleagues.

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas, on Friday from 6pm to 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.



Lorcan Fitzharris - Two Mile House

The death has occurred of Lorcan Fitzharris, Mullacash Middle, Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Bennekerry, Carlow / Portlaoise, Laois. He passed away peacefully at his daughter's residence on Thursday, April 6. Beloved husband of the late Agnes and father of Michael, Geraldine (Johnstone) and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Kathleen, Maureen and Lily, brother Tommy, son-in-law Matthew, daughter-in-law Catriona, grandchildren Kelly, Jamie and Conor, Kelly's partner Ferg, great-grandchildren Isabella and Summer, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Geraldine's home in Mullacash on Saturday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in Church

Elizabeth Murphy - Sallins

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy(née Kilduff), of Drummond, St Mullins, Carlow and of St Brigid's Terrace, Sallins, Kildare.

She passed away on April 6, peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny, deeply regretted by her loving husband Will, daughters Tina and Elaine, son Trevor, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brother, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her son Trevor's residence at St Brigid's Tce., Sallins on Friday from 4pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30 am to arrive at the Church of The Gaurdian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.



