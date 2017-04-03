Deaths in Kildare - April 3, 2017

Larry Costello - Woodlands, Rathangan

Larry Costello, Woodlands, Rathangan,April 2. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters, Mary, Kathleen, Eileen, sister, son in law, sister in law, brothers in law, grandchildren and extended family and friends Reposing at his daughter Mary Kemmy's residence, Mooretown, on Monday, April 3, from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning (April 4) at 10am in the Church of Assumption, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. House Private on Tuesday Morning.

Mary (Mae) Bradley (née Mackey) - Rathconnell, Nurney,

Reposing at her residence today, Saturday, from 7pm. Rosary at her residence on Sunday evening at 8pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 2.30pm to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery.

Anne (Therese) Nolan - The Height, Portersize, Ballitore, Athy,

Anne (Therese) Nolan, The Height, Portersize, Ballitore, Athy on March 31 at Mater Private Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Christy and Anne, brothers Tommy and Pat, sister Carmel, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Jacqui and Kathleen, nephews Patrick, Ciaran and Thomas, nieces Sarah-Jane, Aoife and her buddy Grace, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her family home. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.30am to the Church Of The Most Holy Trinity, Moone, arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box at church.

John (Jack) O'Shea - Rathbride, The Curragh, Kildare Town

Deeply regretted by his partner Eileen, brothers Tom, Noel and Gerry, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his brother Gerry's home in Rathbride on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary on Sunday and Monday evenings at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am, arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown for Mass at 12 noon. Cremation thereafter at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice, Monasterevin. Donation box in church.

Joe Pender - Greenhills, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy today, Saturday, from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St. Michaels' New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Friends of Naas Hospital.

