Mary C. Brennan - Chapel Lane, Barrowhouse, Athy

Reposing at her residence today, Wednesday from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 7.15pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

