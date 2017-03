Deaths in Kildare - March 29, 2017

Ita Kavanagh (née McCarthy) - Castleknock Newbridge/Monaghan

Kavanagh (Nee McCarthy), (Castleknock and formerly of Newbridge and Monaghan) March 27 (suddenly) Ita, dear mother of Tom, Anne-Marie and Helen, grandmother of Grace, Simone, Zephan and Eva and sister of Kay, Nuala and Carmel. Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends. Ita’s Service of Remembrance will take place on Friday afternoon at 1pm in Glasnevin Crematorium. No flowers please.

