Deaths in Kildare - March 28, 2017

Pauline Goff - Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Mag, Marie and Liz, brothers Denis and Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 6pm on Monday and from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary on Tuesday night at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.15pm to arrive at Saint Brigid's Church, Curragh Camp for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Donations, if desired, to "The friends of Naas Hospital and the Oncology Department at St. James Hospital". Donations Box in Church.

Benjamin (Ben) Reilly - Ryans Field, Newbridge

Reilly (Ryans Field, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) 26th March 2017. Benjamin (Ben), Retired BSM; deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations Box in the Church

Ellen Wall (née Howe) - Carna, Suncroft

Predeceased by her husband Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Rose and Kay, son-in-law Eugene, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Tuesday, 28th March, from 2 o'clock with rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30 o'clock to St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

George N. Conlon - The lawn, Cnoc na Gréine, Kilcullen/Kimmage

Formerly of Poddle Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12, Old Jurys and Doyle’s Hotels. Beloved husband of Alice and father of Ann-Marie, Liam, Dave, Suzanne and Louise. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Frances, sons-in-law Seanie and Ben, daughters-in-law Mary and Aggie, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Kilcullen. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Thrombosis Ireland. Donation box in church.

John (Jack Clare) Behan - St. Brigid's Terrace, Sallins

Removal from Murphy Brother's Funeral Home, Naas, this morning, Saturday, to The Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1pm. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas General Hospital. House private, please.

Patrick Byrne - Maryville, Kildare Town

Deeply regretted by his loving mother B.B., brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Sunday, 26th March, from 12 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday at 10.45 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin. Donation box in church.

