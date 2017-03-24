Deaths in Kildare - March 24, 2017

Ronald (Ronnie) Breen - Moyglare Road, Maynooth/Tallaght

Breen, Ronald (Ronnie), Moyglare Rd., Maynooth and late of Tallaght, Dublin, March 22, following an accident, deeply regretted by his loving partner Noreen, sons Mark, Killian and soon to be born baby, parents Ronald and Linda, sister Janice, grandmother Elizabeth, parents-in-law Andy and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Elizabeth Ging - Broomfield, Moone

Peacefully at Naas General Hospital following a short illness. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, in-laws, grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews and friends. Reposing at her residence, Broomfield Moone, from 7pm this evening. Prayers tomorrow, Friday 24, at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

William (Billy) Kenny - Parsonstown, Carbury

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosemary, family Gillian her partner Michael, Aisling her husband Damian, Liam his wife Celine, Pauric his partner Ashleigh, and Emma, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his Home from 7pm this Thursday evening with Rosary on Thursday and Friday evening at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm arriving Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn for 2pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please - Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. House Private Saturday Morning Please.

Marie Wickham - Celbridge/Crumlin

Wickham, Marie (Celbridge and late of Crumlin) - March 22, (peacefully) at St James's Hospital, after a long illness, beloved daughter of Martin and Chrissie, loving mother of David and Sean, loving grandmother of Zooey and wife of the late Pierre; sadly missed by her loving parents, sons. granddaughter, brothers Martin, Gary and Brian, sister Caroline, nephews, nieces, Sean's partner Ciara, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, on Friday from 3.30pm. Funeral on Monday, after 11.30am Mass in St. Agnes's Church, Crumlin Village, to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and St. Vincent de Paul.

