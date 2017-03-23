Deaths in Kildare - March 23, 2017

Sylvia Coyle (née Buckley) - Pill Lodge, Moone

Coyle nee Buckley, Pill Lodge, Moone, March 22, peacefully at her residence, Sylvia. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Jonathan, daughters Alison, Jenna and Shannon, mother Janey, brothers Trevor, Des, David and the late Ivan, sisters Joan, Irene, Doreen and Shirley, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand-children Wesley, Lucy, Charlotte and Alfie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving for prayers in St. Mullin's Church, Timolin on Thursday, March 23, at 7pm. House private Thursday evening. Funeral service on Friday at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations to Daffodil Day appreciated.

Mary Feely (née Kane) - Main St., Newcastle/Coill Dubh

Feely (nee Kane), Mary, Main St., Newcastle and late of Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, March 21, after a short illness bravely borne at Tallaght Hospital, beloved wife of the late Joe, deeply regretted by her loving brother Joe, sisters-in-law Olive and Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 12 noon, followed by removal at 5.30pm to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

