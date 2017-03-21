Deaths in Kildare - March 21, 2017

John Dooley - Dublin/Athy

The death has occurred of John Dooley of the Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Athy, late of Aer Lingus. He passed away peacefully on Monday at the Mater Hospital in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and loving father to Michael, Thérèse, Seán, Alan, Angela and Trisha. Very sadly missed by his family, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 7pm. Removal to Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, on Wednesday evening, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral on Thursday after 10.00am Mass to Clonsilla Churchyard. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.



Susan Hickey, (née Mooney) - Broadford

The death has occurred of Susan Hickey, née Mooney, of Kilreaney, Broadford. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan. Wife of the late Christopher (Kit). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Frances, Mona and Teresa; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry, this Tuesday from 4.30pm, with removal to St Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe, at 6pm arriving for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.







Lily Seaman, (née Sutton) - Celbridge

The death has occurred of Lily Seaman, née Sutton, of Celbridge. She passed away peacefully last Saturday. Beloved wife of the late Dave and much loved mother of June (Cromer), David, Charles, William and the late Edward. Also sadly missed by her brother Albert, Karen, John, Ida, grandchildren, wider family and friends.

Funeral Service on Wednesday afternoon, March 22, at noon at St. Andrew’s Church, Lucan followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Daffodil Day.

Nuala Slevin (née Craughwell) - Manchester/Sallins

The death has occurred of Nuala Slevin, née Craughwell, of Daars, Sallins. of Manchester, England and late of Daars, Sallins.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Matthew, Patrick, Margaret, Nuala, Peter and the recently deceased Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Sheila and Kathleen, brother-in-law Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday From Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery.



Alan (Al) Young - Cabinteely/Kilcock

The death has occurred of Alan (Al) Young of Cabinteely and formerly of Kilcock. She passed away peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Husband of Paulette (Polly), loving father of Sharon, and grandfather of Aaron and Jordan. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, grandsons, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, in-laws and partners, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospice Mortuary. Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 22, at Our Lady’s Hospice Mortuary at 1pm, followed by burial at Cruagh Cemetery, Rathfarnham.