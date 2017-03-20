Deaths in Kildare - March 20, 2017

Kathleen (Kay) Ashmore - Leixlip/Ballyfermot

Ashmore (Rinawade Lawns, Leixlip and formerly of Ramillies Road, Ballyfermot) March 20, 2017 (peacefully), at Tallaght Hospital. Kathleen (Kay), beloved mother of Gerrard and Keith. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter-in-law Sharon, Gerrard’s partner Elaine and her children Jason and Amy, grandchildren Aaron and Alicia, brothers Billo and P.J., nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening from 6.00 O’Clock until 8.00 O’Clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 O’Clock followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Margaret Peggy Bergin - Rowan Terrace, Newbridge

Bergin, Rowan Terrace, Newbridge, March 18 (peacefully) at St Brigid's Hospice Moore Abbey, Peggy (Margaret). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Donal, sons Philip and Terrence, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Theresa, grandchildren Shane, Derek, Philip, Arron and Daryl, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home from 5pm on Monday evening with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Dominican College Church for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards to in St Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge. No flowers please donations to St. Brigid's Hospice; donation box in church.

Hazel Flanagan (née Darling) - St. Patrick's Avenue, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 2pm on Tuesday. Removal at 5.30pm on Tuesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Sabina Kennelly (née Mannion) - Mylerstown Stud, Two Mile House, Naas/Castleplunket, Roscommon

Formerly of Glenvale, Castleplunket, Co. Roscommon. Beloved wife of Martin and mother of Paul, Mary, Elizabeth, Martin and Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Alec, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great granddaughter, extended family and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House at 7pm. Funeral on Wednesday after 11am Mass to adjoining cemetery.

Sarah Bernadette (Bernie) Nolan (née O' Malley) - Carrighill Lower, Calverstown, Kilcullen/Ballinrobe, Mayo

Formerly Louisburgh and Ballinrobe, peacefully in the unreserved loving care of Craddockstown House Nursing Home and Care Centre, after an illness borne with great dignity, surrounded by her loving husband Tom, children Ray, Tom and Sinead and grandchildren Sarah, Ross, Jake Hannah, TJ and Grace. Predeceased by her brothers Myles and Tony. Sadly missed by her brother Frank, sisters Mary and Christina, daughters-in-law Caroline and Aisling, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday, 19th March, from 5pm to 7pm ,and at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, Co Carlow on Monday, 20th March, from 4.30pm with removal to the nearby Sacred Heart Parish Church, Borris at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 21st March, at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only.

Christina (Chrissie) Cox (née Cullen) - The Hollies, Roseberry, Newbridge

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Naas General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Christy. Sadly missed by her loving family Johnny, Liam, Christy, Betty, Anne, Kieran, Brendan, Con, Fran, Michael and Denise, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only. No cards please. Donations if desired to The Friends Of Naas General Hospital. Donations box in church.

James (Jim) Power - Monread Meadows, Naas

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, tomorrow, Sunday from 2.30pm with prayers at 4.15pm. Removal at 4.45pm, arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am, followed by burial in St Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

