Deaths in Kildare - March 16, 2017

Bridget (Birdie) Brangan O’Neill - Conroy Park, Kilcullen/Glenealy, Wicklow

Brangan O’Neill, Bridget, (Birdie), Conroy Park, Kilcullen, and late of Glenealy, Co. Wicklow, March 15, (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Suncroft Lodge nursing home, sadly missed by her sister Blanche, nephews Sean and Paul, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, from 4pm on Thursday with prayers at 7.30pm, and from 4pm on Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) with removal Friday evening at 6.15pm to arrive at The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid’s, Kilcullen, for 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards in Glenealy, Co. Wicklow.

Bill Corcoran - Leixlip/Finglas South

Corcoran, (Leixlip and formerly of Finglas South) March 14 (peacefully) at home. Bill, beloved husband of the late of Kathleen and dear father of Billy, Catherine and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael, Lar and Anthony, grandchildren Sean, Fiona, Alan, Conor, Emily and Charlotte, sons-in-law John and Martin, daughter-in-law Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and his carers Rachel, Olu and Patricia. Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Mary (Moll) Field (née Gilligan) - Ballyteague, Kilmeague

Field (nee Gilligan), Mary (Moll), Ballyteague, Kilmeague, March 15, peacefully at her home, beloved mother of the late Seamus, deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, son Thomas, daughter Suzanne, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Mick, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Allenwood Daycare centre.

Christina Sheeran (née Carroll) - Avondale, Leixlip/Kinnegad

Christina, Sheerin (nee Carroll), Avondale, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Harristown, Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath, March 15th 2017, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Christine, son Pat, daughter-in-law Marianne, son-in-law John, brother, grandchildren Vincent and Stacie, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Thursday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of St. Charles de Borromeo, Confey at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am followed by burial in Croghan Cemetery, Co. Offaly (arriving at approx 1pm).

