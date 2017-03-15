Deaths in Kildare - March 15, 2017

John Clowry - St. John's, Main Street, Castledermot, Kildare

John Clowry, St. John’s, Main Street, Castledermot, Co. Kildare – March 14, peacefully at his residence. Beloved son of the late Michael and Bridget and brother of the late Vincent; deeply regretted by his loving sister Kathleen (Ryan), brothers Tom, Michael, Patrick and Joseph, uncle, aunt, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Wednesday, 15th March with removal at 7.30 pm. to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 8 pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, March 16, at 10.30 am. followed by burial in Colststown Cemetery.

Mary White (née Mooney) - Highfield Park, Kilcock, Kildare

Formerly of Gragradder, Kilcock. Wife of the late Liam, mother of the late Áine. Deeply regretted by her loving family Ber, Liam, Alan, Gary, Edward, Colm, Mark, Lisa and Seána, brothers John, Billy and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday, March 15, from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 16, at 11am in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House private on Thursday please.

