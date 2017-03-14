Deaths in Kildare - March 14, 2017

Elizabeth (Liz) Murray - Carbury

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Murry, of Dungarvan and formerly of Carbury, in the care of the staff of Carriglea Cairde Services, Waterford. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Mary, brother John, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Kathleen, relatives, friends and staff at Carriglea Cairde Services.

Reposing at Cairde Care Services Chapel, Dungarvan. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am followed by Removal to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.





Eileen Roche - St Mary's Avenue, Monasterevin

The death has occurred of Eileen Roche, of St Mary's Avenue, Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by her loving family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevn, Tuesday, March 14, from 5.30pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevn, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Margaret Roche (née Donovan) - Athy

The death has occurred of Margaret ROCHE (née Donovan), of St Patrick's Avenue and late of Mullaghmast, Athy.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 7.30pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.