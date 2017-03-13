Deaths in Kildare - March 13, 2017

Elizabeth 'Babs' Byrne (née Moran) - Sheriff's Hill, Moone

Reposing at her residence today, Sunday, with rosary on Monday evening at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Doyle - William Pearse Tce., Castledermot

Died peacefully in Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Lovingly remembered by his sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot from 12 noon on Monday with removal from there on Monday evening at 7:30pm to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy and the doctors and nurses in Naas Hospital.

Margaret 'Madge' Delaney (née Mackey) - Simonstown, Moone

Reposing at her daughter Mairead's residence, 15 Coneyboro Drive, Athy on Saturday from with Rosary.. Removal on Sunday evening to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in Crookstown Cemetery.

Noel Shannon - Maple Drive, Oldtown Demesne, Naas/Robinhood Road, Dublin 22.

Darling husband of Maeve. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Catherine and her husband David, son Michael and his wife Eleanor, son Joseph and his husband Christopher, son Robert and his wife Hazel, sisters Joan, Kathleen, Sheila and Carmel, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Monday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, followed by burial in Newland's Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Tallaght Hospital.

