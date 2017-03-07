Deaths in Kildare - March 7, 2017

Mary Hendron (née Devlin) - St Declan's Rd, Marino/Kildare

Mary Hendron (Nee Devlin), Late Of Suncroft Nursing Home and St Declan's Rd, Marino, Dublin 3. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and all her friends. Removal on Wednesday to Suncroft Church for 11am Requiem Mass and thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Teresa (Rita) Cosgrave (née Wallace) - North Glebe, Kildare Town/Ballyfermot

Late of Ballyfermot. Loving wife of the late Patrick (Dickie) and loving mother of the late Susan. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Joe, Alan and Stephen, daughters Teresa and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Wednesday, March 8, from 2pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Robert Francis Mills - Millrose Kilgowan, Kilcullen

Peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosemary, sister Louie, son Percy, daughters Caroline and Heather, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Pamela, Katie, Joshua, Keeva and Pippa, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence with removal to St. Nicholas' Church of Ireland, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow, on Wednesday afternoon, by Doyle’s Funeral Directors, Ballymount, arriving for 3 o'clock. Funeral service followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church. House private.

