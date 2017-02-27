Deaths in Kildare - February 25, 2017

Margaret (Peg) Danagher - Naas, Kildare



The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Danagher, late of Cobh and Naas. She passed away peacefully at Marymount Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply beloved wife of James, dearest mother of Michael, Angela, Jimmy, Mary, Jo, Denis, Catherine, Thomas, Breda and her loving son Kevin, who passed away in infancy. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into St Colman’s Cathedral today, Monday, February 27, at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Old Church Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Flanagan - Mill House, Mullantine, Rathangan, Kildare



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Flanagan, Mill House, Mullantine, Rathangan and Flanagan Concrete Ltd, Rathangan. He passed away on February 26, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Mervyn, daughter Stephaine, their partners Grainne and Oisin, brothers Bernard, Des, Aidan and Terence, sisters Mary and Joan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at his brother Bernard's home, Ballinrahin, Rathangan, on Monday, February 27, from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (28th February) at 11.30 to arrive at the Church of Assumption, Rathangan for Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Tom Windsor - Mullacash, Brannockstown, Naas



The death has occurred of Tom Windsor, late of Mullacash, Brannockstown, and Clarabeg North, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Predeceased by his brother Kevin, sister Mary and lifelong friend Noel Fox. Deeply regretted by his brothers Dick, John, Peter, Paddy and Mick, sisters Martha and Sally, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Craddock House Nursing Home on Monday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am arriving at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Two Mile House, Naas.

Patrick (Paddy) Doyle - Portarlington and Monasterevin



The death has occurred of Paddy Doyle, late of Portarlington and formerly of Clogheen, Monastevin. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Former resident of Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh. Loving son of the late James and Rose and dear brother of the late Jimmy, Joe, Michael, Rose, Mary Kate and Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am at St Michael's Church, Portarlington. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monastrevin.

Rita Fenelon - Forest Park, Athy

The death has occurred of Rita Fenelon, of Forest Park, Athy.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy, with burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Peadar O'Neill - Derrinturn, Carbury

The death has occurred of Peadar O'Neill, late of Derrinturn, Carbury. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Sorcha and her mother Marie, brothers Teddy, Pat, Sean and Bernie, sisters Ann, Bridie and Jackie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass Monday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the Irish Cancer Society and Friends of Naas Hospital, if desired.

Irina Kass - Caragh Meadows, Naas

The death has occurred of Irena Kass, late of Caragh Meadows, Naas, and of Poland.

She passed away suddenly on February 23. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Pawel, Peotr and Pezenyslaw Rydel, sisters Zofia and Krystyna, brothers Jozef and Wtadystaw, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, at 9.15am to arrive at the The Church of Our Lady & St. David, Sallins Rd. Naas, for 10am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Maureen O'Byrne (née Fagan) - late of Ballinadrimna, Broadford and Westmeath

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Byrne, late of Ballinadrimna, Broadford, and Westmeath. Peacefully at The General Hospital, Mullingar, deeply regretted by her family Mary, Deirdre, Brían and Hugh, sister, brothers, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.