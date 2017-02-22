Deaths in Kildare - February 22, 2017

John Fitzgerald - Friarstown, Kildare Town, Kildare

John Fitzgerald, Friarstown, Kildare, February 20, peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving father of the late Eamonn. Deeply regretted by his loving son Brendan, daughter-in-law Dawn, sister Rose, brother-in-law Johnjoe, grandchildren Killian, Rachel and Riain, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare, from 2.00pm on Wednesday with removal at 6.15pm to St Brigid's Church, Kildare, arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 3.00pm. Funeral aftewards to St Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

John Shortt - Dealgrove, Calverstown Little, Colbinstown

John Shortt, Dealgrove, Calverstown Little, Colbinstown. Died February 13. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning, February 23 at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Gormanstown, Kilcullen followed by Burial of Ashes in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin. Donation Box at Church.

