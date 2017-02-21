Deaths in Kildare - February 21, 2017

William Denny - Naas/Ballyfermot

Morell Close and Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas, formerly of Lough Conn Road, Ballyfermot, late of CIE Inchicore Works. Beloved husband of Anne and father of the late Anthony. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Jean and Marie, brother John, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of Our Lady and The Guardian Angels, Sallins, followed by burial in Newland’s Cross Cemetery.

Kevin Galvin - Celbridge

Galvin (Celbridge) February 20 (suddenly) Kevin, beloved husband of Ann and dear father of Oliver, Sheila, John, Linda, Derek and Brian, a devoted grandfather of Anita, Natalie, Katie, Jamie, Emma, Fiona and Ross and great-grandfather of Sean, Niall, Keeva, Dylan and Lauren; Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Benny, sister Moira, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Lil) Hynes - Mount Carmel, Newbridge

Elizabeth (Lil) Hynes Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Late of Smithstown, Kilshanny, Co Clare. Beloved aunt of Geraldine, David and Mary, Grand aunt to Michelle and Emily. Missed by her sister in law Angela and extended family and friends. Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Ballymount from 4pm with prayers at 7pm Tuesday 21st February. Removal on Wednesday morning by Leigh’s Funeral Directors to Crookstown Parish Church for 11am funeral mass.Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. R.I.P

Christine Murphy (née Kelly) - Clonmullion, Athy

Late of Smallford, Athy. Reposing at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy tomorrow, Tuesday, with removal on Tuesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Deborah Raethorne Boland - Loughbollard, Clane

Raethorne Boland, Deborah (Debby), Loughbollard, Clane, February 20, peacefully at Naas Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by her loving partner Frank, children Daniel, Nicole, Martin and Deborah, step-children Tracy, Paul, Kathryn and Neil, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren and extended family. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to MS Ireland.

