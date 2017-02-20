Deaths in Kildare - February 20, 2017

Margaret Patterson (née Hendrick) - Lucan/Celbridge

Patterson (nee Hendrick) (Lucan and formerly of Celbridge) on February 18, 2017 (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony), dear mother of Cindy, Tanya, Andrea and Nina and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law David, Maurice and Fergal, sisters Joyce and Doreen, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Tanya’s house in Celbridge on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan, on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Norman Taylor - Naas and formerly of Scotland.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, family, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Service in Newland's Cross Crematorium on Tuesday at 1.30pm prior to cremation.

Mary Brennan - Beech Grove, Athy, Kildare

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, on Sunday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Larry (Laurence) Connolly - Prosperous/Coill Dubh

Connolly, Larry (Laurence), Prosperous and late of Clane , Allen, Coill Dubh and Cadamstown, Co. Kildare, February 18th 2017, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Una, sons Christopher, Edward and Lance, Mags, Mag and Antoinette, grandchildren April, Colleen and Kellie-Marie, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday from 2pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery.

William (Billy) Duignan - Ballinadrimna, Broadford

Aged 92 years, (peacefully) at Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar. Deeply regretted by his niece Mary, nephews Denis and Michael, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday and Monday with Rosary at 8pm both evenings. Removal on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Broadford for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary (Rita) Moran (née Kennedy) - Avondale Drive, Kilcullen

Moran (nee Kennedy) Avondale Drive, Kilcullen. February 18. Mary (Rita), beloved wife of the late Alphie and loving mother of Gerry, Murt, Phillis, Grainne, Liz, Deirdre, Fiona and Alphie. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Paddy, sister Phillis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in New Abbey Cemetery, Kilcullen. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.

Eileen Nolan (née Doyle) - late of Rowanville, Kildare Town

Eileen passed away peacefully under the care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Joseph, her infant son Paddy Joe, her brother and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving son Eddie, daughters Phyllis, Eileen, Anna and Maeve, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town, on Sunday, February 19, from 3pm with rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.45am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery. Kildare.