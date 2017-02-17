Deaths in Kildare - February 17, 2017

Sarah Gibbons (née Feeney) - Claregalway, Galway/Kildare

Acton, London and formerly Claregalway. Predeceased by her husband George (ex-Aer Lingus). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers Peter and Sean, sisters Winnie and Nan, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Brendan, Noel and Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot from 2pm to 10pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:15am to the Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family Flowers only Please. Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Association Ireland. Donation box in Church.

Denis Melia - Woodlands, Naas/Crosshaven, Cork

Formerly of Kinneagh and Crosshaven, County Cork. Brother of the Late Paddy and Mattie. Fondly remembered by his wife Teresa, son Ronan, daughter Paula, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Aoife, Karl, Isabella and Hayley, sisters-in-law Frances, Peggy, Nuala and Rita (RIP), brothers-in-law Liam and Tony, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 5pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in church.

Eileen Mulligan (née Foley) - Ovidstown, Donadea/Castlemaine, Kerry

Formerly of Keel, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry. Wife of the late Tom and mother of the late John and Mark. Deeply regretted by her loving family Ann, Marion, Matthew, Brendan and Morgan, sisters Mary and Catherine, grandchildren Morgan, Michael, Niall, Colleen, Cormac, Stephen and Catherine, daughter-in-law Rosemary, son-in-law Michael, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Carroll & O'Neill Funeral Home ‘Thornhill’ Maynooth Road, Celbridge, (beside The Celbridge House) on Friday, February 17, from 5.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, February 18, at 4.15pm to The Church of The Nativity Newtown, Enfield, arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 19, at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. All enquiries to Paul O'Neill Funeral Director Tel 0861589560.

Hugh O’Donnell - Rail Park, Maynooth/Carrick, Donegal

O'Donnell, Hugh, Rail Park, Maynooth, Co Kildare and late of Crove, Carrick, Co Donegal, February 15, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Brighid, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly’s Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Friday from 4pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am and burial afterwards in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Eamonn O'Toole - 25 Mount Leinster Park, Carlow Town/Moone

Eamonn O’Toole, 25 Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Moone, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 15, in Waterford Regional Hospital. Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Laurence, Catherine, Edward, Vivien, Sinéad and adored grandfather of Gerard, Fintan, Rebecca, Chloe, Oísin, Casey, Lorcan, Jordan, Joshua, Aoife, Brandon, Caileigh, Tyrone, Alexis and Joseph. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Joe and Ger, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Jackie, brothers Lar and John, sisters Bernie, Carmel, Lil, Eileen and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 12 noon on Friday with removal at 6.30 pm to the Holy Family Church, Askea arriving at 7pm Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by burial afterwards Moone Cemetery.

Hughie Owens - St. Dominic's Park, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Friday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilberry Cemetery.

