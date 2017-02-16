Deaths in Kildare - February 16, 2017

Hugh O'Donnell - Rail Park, Maynooth/Carrick, Donegal

O' Donnell, Hugh, Rail Park, Maynooth, Co Kildare and late of Crove, Carrick, Co Donegal, Feb 15th 2017, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sister Brighid, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Friday from 4pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church Maynooth for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am and burial afterwards in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Peter Byrne - Cedarwood Park, Newbridge

Byrne Peter, Cedarwood Park, and late of Ballysax, The Curragh, Died February 13, (suddenly) at his home, husband of the late Cora, sadly missed by his loving children, Adrian, Caroline, Peter, Fiona, Noel, and Karl, grandchildren Josh, Áine and Peter, sister Betty, brother Jay, brother-in-law, Ted, sister-in-law May, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home from 6pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7.30pm, and from 4pm on Thursday. Removal Thursday evening at 5.45pm to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Friday morning with burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Bridget Kelly (née Murphy) - Artane/Monasterevin

Kelly, Bridget (née Murphy) (Artane, formerly Monasterevin, Co. Kildare) (peacefully) in Beaumont Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Joseph, Rosemarie and the late Patrick, very sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, Owen, grandchildren Kelly, Rachel and Owen Jr., sister Kathleen, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale on Friday with Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.o’c. and thereafter to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Maura Murphy (née McDonnell) - Leinster Park, Maynooth

Murphy (nee McDonnell), Maura, Leinster Park, Maynooth and late of Curraheen, Lismore, Co. Waterford, Feb 14th 2017, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, deeply regretted by her loving children Sarah, Alannah and Daniel, son-in-law Padraig, daughter-in-law Caroline, Alannah's partner Conor, brothers Willie, Pat, Denis, John and George, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and very special wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday, from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Tallow, Co. Waterford and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ARC Cancer Support Centre.

