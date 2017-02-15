Deaths in Kildare - February 15, 2017

Peter Byrne - Cedarwood Park, Newbridge

Byrne Peter, Cedarwood Park, and late of Ballysax, The Curragh, Died February 13, (suddenly) at his home. Husband of the late Cora, sadly missed by his loving children, Adrian, Caroline, Peter, Fiona, Noel, and Karl, grandchildren Josh, Áine and Peter, sister Betty, brother Jay, brother-in-law, Ted, sister-in-law May, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home from 6pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7.30pm, and from 4pm on Thursday. Removal Thursday evening at 5.45pm to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, for 6.30pm, funeral mass at 10am on Friday morning with burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge

Sr. Evelyn Courtney - Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge

Courtney, Newbridge, and formerly of Ballinacourty, Annascaul, Co. Kerry, February 13, Sr. Evelyn, who died peacefully at Holy Family Convent, Newbridge. Deeply regretted by her sisters Ann, Maureen, Bernie and brother Martin, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, Holy Family Sisters and caring staff at Convent. Reposing in Convent Chapel on Wednesday, February 15 from 2.30pm. Removal Thursday, February 16 to St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge at 10.45am. for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge

Richie (Richard) Price - Feighcullen, Rathangan

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Missed terribly by his loving wife Kay, daughters Triona, Rita, Laura, Katie and his son Richard, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Reposing at his family home from 9am on Thursday morning. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:30am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght Hospital. Donations box in church.

Ita (Brigid) Purcell (née Maguire) - Coarse Moor, Straffan

Purcell (nee Maguire), Ita (Brigid), Coarse Moor, Straffan, February 14, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, beloved wife of the late Martin, deeply regretted by her loving sons Shay and Ger, daughters Patricia, Ann and Helen, sons-in-law Kenneth and Tom, daughters-in-law Ita and Mary, brother Tom, sisters Maura and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son Shay's residence in Baronrath, Straffan on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning from her house in Coarse Moor at 11.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.

