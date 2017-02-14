Deaths in Kildare - February 14, 2017

Chrissie Pender - Newbridge, Kildare

Predeceased by her brother James (Nib), sisters Sadie, Norah, Margaret, Elizabeth and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Patrick (PJ) Burchill - Aidensfield, The Fairways, Castlerea, Roscommon/Celbridge

The death has occurred of Patrick (PJ) Burchill, Aidensfield, The Fairways, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Patrick will be sadly missed by his loving sons Peter, Aidan, Colin and Kieron, daughter Suzanne, grandchildren, brothers Niall (Celbridge), Maurice (Wexford), Phillip (Australia) Eamon (Australia), sister Rita (New York), daughters-in-law Kate, Margaret and Catherine, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.Reposing at Gaynor's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea from 6.30pm - 8.30pm on Thursday evening. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Friday. Interment afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery. Family Flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Gaynor's Funeral Directors. Condolences can be left in private here.

Bernard (Barney) Flanagan - Leinster Cottages, Maynooth

Flanagan, Bernard (Barney), Leinster Cottages, Maynooth, February 12, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved husband of the late Margaret, deeply regretted by his loving sister May, brother Bill, brother in law Johnnie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10pm, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

John Shortt - Dealgrove, Calverstown Little, Colbinstown

John Shortt, Dealgrove, Calverstown Little, Colbinstown,. February 13. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Much loved and sadly missed by his wife Ann Marie, daughter Alexandra, sisters Susan and Anne, Nephew's and Niece's extended family, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his Residence from 3pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday to Mount Jerome Crematoriam. House and Crematorium Private on Wednesday Please. Family flowers only. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Bridget Ashe (née Norris) - Turnings, Straffan/Castlegregory, Kerry

Ashe (née Norris), Bridget, Turnings, Straffan and late of Coolroe, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, February 12, peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family; Seán and his wife Catherine, Tom and his wife Lorraine, Pádraig and his wife Teresa, Máiréad and her husband Joe, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home from 3pm - 7.30pm on Monday, followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Straffan, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.

Mary (Moll) Coyne - Bluetown, Allenwood North, Allenwood

Peacefully at her home in her 90th year surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late James and sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary Brigid Irene Alice Margaret and Trisha,sons Seamus P.J. Christy Oliver Frank Des and Tony, sons in law, Daughters in law, sisters Bella, Sue, Sheila and Josie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Alice's home, Bluetown, from 3pm on Monday. Rosary at 8pm on Monday and Tuesday night. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. Donations box in church.

Mary Creaney (née Donovan) - Straffan

Creaney (Née Donovan) Mary, Straffan, February 12, peacefully in the care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John (Jock), son John, daughter Deirdre and her partner Adrian, her adored granddaughter Aoife, brothers Thomas, Michael and Johnny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to St Bridget's Church, Straffan for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Anne Fullam (née Coleman) - 1127 Walterstown, Nurney

Beloved wife of the late James and predeceased by her sons John and Pat, and her daughter Maureen. Much loved mother of Peter, Bridie, Eamon, Jimmy, Michael, Ann, Christy, Stephen, Noel and Ger. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, brother, sisters, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday with rosary recital on Monday and Tuesday evening at 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:15am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Nurney for 11:00am requiem mass. Interment afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kildare Day Care Centre.

John F Payne - Cappanargid, Rathangan, Kildare

In the loving care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital.Dearly loved and loving husband of Irene and dear father of Emma, Johnny, Laura and the late Sandra. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, his grandchildren Dylan, Rocky, Cillian and Cara, his three brothers extended family including Zoe, Philip and Mick, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Monday.Funeral Service on Tuesday at 1pm in Church of Ireland, Rathangan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society. House Private on Tuesday morning please.

